Jonathan faces suspension over PDP’s defeat in Bayelsa

Hosts APC leaders in Yenagoa Oshiomhole thanks ex-president Former President Goodluck Ebele Jonathan may be suspended from the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) over his alleged romance with the All Progressives Congress (APC) which contributed to the defeat of his party in last Saturday’s governorship election in his home state of Bayelsa. APC’s candidate David…

Related

Prostate ENLARGEMENT?

Don't Let Your PROSTATE Frustrate You! Here's A Better NATURAL Way To Shrink Your Prostate Enlargement! -No Surgery, -No Drugs. Shrink To Normal In Just 15 Days!

Normalize Your Urination And Erection! Just Click To Get It Now!