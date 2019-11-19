  1. Home
  2. Exclusive
  3. Exclusive Stories
  4. Jonathan faces suspension over PDP’s defeat in Bayelsa
ADVERTISEMENT

Jonathan faces suspension over PDP’s defeat in Bayelsa

By Bassey Willie (Yenagoa) & Saawua Terzungwe (Abuja) Published Date

Hosts APC leaders in Yenagoa Oshiomhole thanks ex-president   Former President Goodluck Ebele Jonathan may be suspended from the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) over his alleged romance with the All Progressives Congress (APC) which contributed to the defeat of his party in last Saturday’s governorship election in his home state of Bayelsa. APC’s candidate David…

This content is for subscribers only. You can subscribe for as low as ₦12 per day

ADVERTISEMENT

Prostate ENLARGEMENT?

Don't Let Your PROSTATE Frustrate You! Here's A Better NATURAL Way To Shrink Your Prostate Enlargement! -No Surgery, -No Drugs. Shrink To Normal In Just 15 Days!

Normalize Your Urination And Erection! Just Click To Get It Now!

Download Daily Trust News App

Get it on Google Play
Share this article

Join us on


Share your story with us: 08189301900 (Whatsapp and SMS only) Email: dtonline@dailytrust.com

Complain about a story or Report an error and/or correction: +2348189301900

DISCLAIMER: Comments on this thread are that of the maker and they do not necessarily reflect the organizations stand or views on issues.