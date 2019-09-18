Joint security to face kidnapping in Taraba

ADVERTISEMENT

A joint security team combining all security agencies was set up to confront alarming rate of kidnapping and banditry in Taraba State.

Governor Darius Ishaku said the measure became imperative in view of high rates of kidnapping and armed banditry in the State.

He explained that a patrol team of all the security operatives was established to tackle kidnapping in the state.

Governor Darius Ishaku explained that rates of kidnapping and armed banditry was a source of concern to the state government and hence the decision to establish the combined Patrol team.

He said the Taraba and Benue States boundary commission will liaise with the federal boundary commission to address Tiv/Jukun conflict and reduce kidnapping and armed banditry around border communities of the two states.

