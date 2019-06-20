Join forces with govt to fight corruption, NYSC Board Chairman tells corps members

ADVERTISEMENT

Chairman NYSC Governing Board in Sokoto State, Alhaji Abubakar Ladan on Thursday called on corps members to join forces with government in fighting corruption, drug abuse and other social vices in the country.

He made the call at the inauguration of the 2019 batch ‘B’ stream 1, orientation exercise at Wamakko NYSC Orientation Camp in Sokoto State.

ADVERTISEMENT

Ladan urged corps members to demonstrate exemplary conducts during the orientation exercise.

He said at the end of their service year, those recognised to have distinguished themselves would receive awards from the state government and Sultan of Sokoto.

ADVERTISEMENT

The Board Chairman however warned that those found wanting would be sanctioned .

Also speaking at the event, Governor Aminu Tambuwal advised NYSC members to be in the fore-front of promoting national unity in line with the fundamental objective of the scheme.

Tambuwal also urged them to promote tolerance and understanding among all Nigerians

He said host communities would continue to be good to corps members deployed to them.

The governor expressed continuous support of the state government to the scheme .

Sokoto state NYSC Coordinator , Mr Philip Enuabere, noted that the exercise would prepare them for future challenges in line with government’s intention to inculcate discipline and foster unity.

He lauded the Sokoto Government for the rehabilitation of the orientation camp and other logistical support towards successful orientation exercises in the state.

The coordinator however urged government ministries, agencies and private organisations to give decent accommodation to the corps members posted to their respective establishments for primary assignments.

According to him, 1, 934 corps members had registered at the camp.

Related

Dear Esteemed reader,

As part of our drive to keep improving the content of our newspaper, we are conducting a readership survey to enable us serve you better.

Kindly take two minutes of your time to fill in this questionnaire.

Thank you for your time. Click here to begin

Download Daily Trust News App