John Utaka football academy set to join Nigerian league

The John Utaka football Club (JUFC) has announced its readiness and plan to participate in Nigeria amateur league division.

The Vice President of JUFA, Usman Abubakar Chata, disclosed that the club was poised to participate in this year’s AITEO cup after prosecuting some friendly matches against top teams in the Nigeria Professional Football League (NPFL) as well as clubs in the lower divisions.

Speaking to Daily Trust, Usman said “The purpose of establishing JUFC is to compete in the Nigeria league and we are fine tuning.

“We are not leaving no stone unturned to see that we get into the system especially in the AITEO Cup where we don’t intend to join the competition just to make up the number but to perform credibly well.

“That is why we introduced JUFC, to start from the amateur league and graduate to the NPFL. We want to participate in the AITEO cup hence the reason we are playing all these friendly games,” he said.

Usman further disclosed that the team played three friendly games against Wikki Tourist FC, Wikki Tourist feeder team and Yarmalight FC in Bauchi.

The club is presently discussing with Plateau United and Mighty Jets of Jos for more friendly matches.

