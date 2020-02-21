Job vacancies at Daily Trust

ADVERTISEMENT

Media Trust Limited, publishers of DAILY TRUST and other newspaper titles is desirous of recruiting competent, self-motivated and result-oriented candidates to fill the following positions:

Head Advert, Abuja & North

Full Time

The job holder plans, directs and manages advert activities and makes sure there is effective achievement on advert revenue both in print and online. He or she will address critical business issues, to shape the strategic agenda for the company, and to develop practical plans to capture growth opportunities across client segments, markets and products for the region (Lagos & South and Abuja & North respectively).

Job Description:

Develops advert sales strategies to achieve short and long term sales revenue objectives;

Communicates regularly with advert agencies and other clients to discuss about advertising project progress and maintains good relationships with them to ensure continuous business growth.

Manages the Advert Sales team in the Region to canvass for adverts space placement in the newspaper and through the online medium

Ensures on-time delivery and quality of advertisements;

Reviews the advert sales processes and suggests improvements if any

Develops innovative and creative ideas for increasing advert sales. · Prioritizes customers based on revenue potential.

Determines new advert sales opportunities by studying the latest market trends and new sectors.

Determines advert sales forecasts and presents the figures to the management. · Prepares advert sales presentations and proposals for clients.

Identifies Advert problems and challenges within particular sectors and proffer solutions which may include improvements and change in advert approaches

Identifies market opportunities by locating consumer requirements, defining trends, benchmarking competitors’ strengths and weaknesses against advert sales, forecasting projected business and establishing targeted market share for the individual Advert Sales team

Monitors competitors’ sales and marketing activities and advising the company on how to sharpen its competitiveness;

Sustains rapport with key accounts by making periodic visits, exploring specific needs and anticipating or seeking new opportunities;

Provides up-to-date information on the advert sales performance of the company’s services by analyzing and summarizing data and trends.

Qualification and Experience:

A degree in Business, Management or any relevant discipline.

A Master’s degree, particularly an MBA, will be an added advantage;

Minimum of 7-15 years’ cognate experience with at least 5 years at Senior Officer level to Managerial in the print media or agency,

Membership of Advertising Practitioners’ Council of Nigeria (APCON).

Experience in identifying and developing new markets.

Skills and Competencies:

Good planning and organisational skills;

Good understanding of the following areas: Competitive Analysis, Advert Sales Planning, Understanding the Customers/Agencies, Product Development, and Client relationships;

Excellent oral and written communication skills;

Computer literate.

Head Advert, Lagos & South

Full Time

The job holder plans, directs and manages advert activities and makes sure there is effective achievement on advert revenue both in print and online. He or she will address critical business issues, to shape the strategic agenda for the company, and to develop practical plans to capture growth opportunities across client segments, markets and products for the region (Lagos & South and Abuja & North respectively).

Job Description:

Develops advert sales strategies to achieve short and long term sales revenue objectives;

Communicates regularly with advert agencies and other clients to discuss about advertising project progress and maintains good relationships with them to ensure continuous business growth.

Manages the Advert Sales team in the Region to canvass for adverts space placement in the newspaper and through the online medium

Ensures on-time delivery and quality of advertisements;

Reviews the advert sales processes and suggests improvements if any

Develops innovative and creative ideas for increasing advert sales. · Prioritizes customers based on revenue potential.

Determines new advert sales opportunities by studying the latest market trends and new sectors.

Determines advert sales forecasts and presents the figures to the management. · Prepares advert sales presentations and proposals for clients.

Identifies Advert problems and challenges within particular sectors and proffer solutions which may include improvements and change in advert approaches

Identifies market opportunities by locating consumer requirements, defining trends, benchmarking competitors’ strengths and weaknesses against advert sales, forecasting projected business and establishing targeted market share for the individual Advert Sales team

Monitors competitors’ sales and marketing activities and advising the company on how to sharpen its competitiveness;

Sustains rapport with key accounts by making periodic visits, exploring specific needs and anticipating or seeking new opportunities;

Provides up-to-date information on the advert sales performance of the company’s services by analyzing and summarizing data and trends.

Qualification and Experience:

A degree in Business, Management or any relevant discipline.

A Master’s degree, particularly an MBA, will be an added advantage;

Minimum of 7-15 years’ cognate experience with at least 5 years at Senior Officer level to Managerial in the print media or agency,

Membership of Advertising Practitioners’ Council of Nigeria (APCON).

Experience in identifying and developing new markets.

Skills and Competencies:

Good planning and organisational skills;

Good understanding of the following areas: Competitive Analysis, Advert Sales Planning, Understanding the Customers/Agencies, Product Development, and Client relationships;

Excellent oral and written communication skills;

Computer literate.

Senior Sales & Circulation Officer (Lagos)

Full Time

The Senior Sales & Circulation Officer will focus on accomplishing business development activities by researching and developing marketing plans and identifying market opportunities. The job holder is also expected to implement sales plans, manage marketing, increase sales & circulation volumes and sales reports under him/her.

Qualification and Experience:

A Degree or HND in Marketing or any related social sciences discipline. A Master’s degree will be an added advantage.

Minimum of 5 years’ experience in the newspaper industry.

Good understanding and knowledge of the terrain are essential.

Skills and Competencies

Marketing communications experience

Excellent oral and written communication skills

Computer literate on Microsoft Office Suite

Ability to take initiative and work with minimal supervision

A creative individual who sees difficulties as opportunities in disguise;

Excellent interpersonal and relationship management skills;

