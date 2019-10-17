Job scandal: Senate spokesman reacts, says he knows nothing about ‘job deal’

ADVERTISEMENT

A mild drama broke in the Senate on Thursday when its spokesman, Sen. Adedayo Clement Adeyeye, asked a journalist to gist him about the job racketeering allegations rocking the upper chamber.

Fielding question from newsmen at the maiden meeting of the Senate Committee on Media and Public Affairs, Adeyeye, who is the chairman, said he was not aware of the alleged job scandal.

“Sorry let me hear the gist of the story”, he asked the journalist.

After the journalist gave a background to his question amidst surprises, the spokesman said, “I am supposed to give you facts and honestly, I am just hearing about this matter.

“I will need to investigate, make appropriate contact with the Committee, get the gist of their investigation and also meet with leadership of the Senate.

“Until then, I can’t say anything about it. I don’t want to tell you what isn’t correct”.

Asked further whether he was trying to shield his colleagues, the senator insisted that he was not aware of any deal with federal agencies.

“It is not correct. I told you I haven’t been in Abuja, I haven’t been around for some time. In fact, I wanted the media to be briefed on Tuesday, I got Committee members to do the briefing on my behalf. I haven’t been around.

“I have been so busy that I didn’t have the time to even check my internet at all. That’s the truth. So, you don’t expect me to cone here and give you incorrect information. That’s the truth. I need to conduct my own investigation, find out and brief you on it later.

