JNI urges Muslims to pray against banditry, kidnapping

Jama’atu Nasril Islam yesterday called on Muslims in the country to use the last ten days of Ramadan to pray against banditry, kidnapping and corruption.

JNI Secretary-General Dr Khalid Abubakar Aliyu, in a statement, also admonished Muslims to give alms to the needy‎.

“We reiterate our call to the Muslim faithful to intensify prayers ‎against all manners of catastrophes and scourges of banditry, kidnapping, armed conflicts, political irresponsibility and corruption,” he said.

‎According to him, Muslims must use this opportunity to be among those who earn the spiritual rebirth and become practically changed for good and experienced by the family, the neighborhood, the general community and the offices they interact with.”

