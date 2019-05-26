JNI to Muslims: Pray against bandits, kidnappers

ADVERTISEMENT

The Jama’atu Nasril Islam (JNI) on Sunday called on Muslims to use the last ten days of Ramadan to pray against bandits, kidnappers and corruption in the country.

The religious body also urged Muslims to pray against all ‎form of challenges bedevilling the country.

In a statement issued by JNI Secretary General, Dr Khalid Abubakar Aliyu, the group reminded Muslims to also use the period to give alms to the poor, needy, orphans and handicapped in the society‎.

“Muslims are implored to intensify their generosities in giving alms to the poor, the needy, the orphans and the handicapped in the society especially that many families are finding it extremely difficult to feed themselves appropriately. We must then pray for its reversal.

“We reiterate our call to the Muslim faithful to intensify prayers ‎against all manners of catastrophes and scourges of banditry, kidnapping, armed conflicts, political irresponsibility and corruption,” he said.

He said Muslims must use this opportunity to be among those who earn the spiritual rebirth and become practically changed for good.

