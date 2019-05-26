  1. Home
  2. Islamic Forum
  3. JNI to Muslims: Pray against bandits, kidnappers
ADVERTISEMENT

JNI to Muslims: Pray against bandits, kidnappers

By Mohammed Yaba, Kaduna Published Date
Muslim women hold special prayer in nigeria

The Jama’atu Nasril Islam (JNI) on Sunday called on Muslims to use the last ten days of Ramadan to pray against bandits, kidnappers and corruption in the country.

The religious body also urged Muslims to pray against all ‎form of challenges bedevilling the country.

ADVERTISEMENT

In a statement issued by JNI Secretary General, Dr Khalid Abubakar Aliyu, the group reminded Muslims to also use the period to give  alms to the poor, needy, orphans and handicapped in the society‎.

“Muslims are implored to intensify their generosities in giving alms to the poor, the needy, the orphans and the handicapped in the society especially that many families are finding it extremely difficult to feed themselves appropriately. We must then pray for its reversal.

ADVERTISEMENT

“We reiterate our call to the Muslim faithful to intensify prayers ‎against all manners of catastrophes and scourges of banditry, kidnapping, armed conflicts, political irresponsibility and corruption,” he said.

He said Muslims must use this opportunity to be among those who earn the spiritual rebirth and become practically changed for good.

Dear Esteemed reader,

As part of our drive to keep improving the content of our newspaper, we are conducting a readership survey to enable us serve you better.

Kindly take two minutes of your time to fill in this questionnaire.

Thank you for your time. Click here to begin

Download Daily Trust News App

Get it on Google Play
Share this article

BREAKTHROUGH NATURAL CURE FOR PROSTATE ISSUES IN JUST 15 DAYS!!!

You Can Prevent PROSTATE CANCER!!!

Your PROSTATE ENLARGEMENT Is REVERSIBLE!!!

Don't Let It Threaten You!

To SHRINK And NORMALIZE Your PROSTATE Within 15 Days Without Surgery Or Chemical Drugs, Click Here!!!

Join us on


Share your story with us: 08189301900 (Whatsapp and SMS only) Email: dtonline@dailytrust.com

Complain about a story or Report an error and/or correction: +2348189301900

DISCLAIMER: Comments on this thread are that of the maker and they do not necessarily reflect the organizations stand or views on issues.