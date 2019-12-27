JNI tasks Muslims in Plateau on HIV, genotype status

ADVERTISEMENT

The Plateau State chapter of Jama’atu Nasril Islam (JNI), and Concerned Jos Youths Association (COJOYA), have charged Muslims in the state to go for HIV and genotype screening before marriage engagements.

The groups noted that non-compliance to pre-marital medical tests has been a major challenge among Muslim communities, resulting to sickle cell and HIV infections.

The call was made on Thursday during a stakeholders’ meeting held at the Jos Central Mosque conference hall, to enlighten Muslims on the need to embark on premarital tests before marriage engagements.

Professor Ali Shugaba, a lecturer at the College of Medicine, University of Jos, who explained the dangers in avoidance of pre-marital screening by couples, said tests for HIV and genotype would reduce the degree of infections in various communities of the state.

Earlier, COJOYA chairman, Barr. Buhari Ibrahim Shehu in a remark emphasised the need for religious and community leaders to sensitise the people on the significance of premarital screening.

