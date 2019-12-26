JNI, COJAYA to Muslims: Know your HIV, genotype status before marriage

ADVERTISEMENT

The Plateau State chapter of Jama’atu Nasril Islam (JNI) and Concerned Jos Youth Association (COJOYA) have charged Muslims in the state to ensure they undergo premarital screening before venturing into marriage.

The call for the screening was made on Thursday during a stakeholders’ meeting of the groups held at the Jos Central Mosque’s conference hall, to enlighten Muslims on the need to embark on premarital tests before getting married.

The duo said it had discovered that non-compliance to premarital tests was a major challenge within Muslim communities, thereby resulting into sickle cells and HIV increase among Muslims.

They stressed that if urgent action was not taken to tackle the menace, it would be disastrous to Muslim communities.

Professor Ali Shugaba, a lecturer at the College of Medicine, University of Jos, who explained the dangers on the refusal of couples to participate in premarital screening noted that the change in widespread of diseases has changed and deemed necessary to be holding meetings by looking at health holistically even at the time of marriage to reduce the degree of diseases in various communities in the state.

Earlier, COJOYA chairman, Barr. Buhari Ibrahim Shehu, in his remark emphasised on the need for religious and community leaders to sensitise people in their local areas on the significant of premarital screening.

