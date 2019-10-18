JNI calls for justice for abducted Kano kids

ADVERTISEMENT

The Jama’atu Nasril Islam (JNI) has called on relevant government agencies to fast-track the return and rehabilitation of nine children abducted from Kano to their parents and relatives. The JNI, while reacting yesterday to the alleged abduction of the children in a statement signed and issued by its Secretary General, Dr Khalid Abubakar Aliyu, described the abduction as “an act of barbarism”, “inhumanity against children”, “unacceptable, dehumanizing and reprehensible.”

The Muslim umbrella organisation also called on the government to investigate further the reported cases of hundreds of victims of the same crime.

ADVERTISEMENT

Dr Khalid advised the parents to protect their children against criminally minded persons.

“The perpetrators must be tried and sanctioned appropriately in accordance with the relevant laws. We shall keep our eyes and ears opened to ensure that justice is done.

“Credit to the Nigeria Police Force, Daily Trust and the Daily Nigerian news outlets for their respective exceptional performances, breakthrough and professionalism in uncovering this act of man’s inhumanity perpetrated by these Igbo Christians. What was painfully shocking was the desperation of converting these Muslim minors to Christianity and changing their names to Christian names, in order to obliterate their history, lineage and culture,” the statement read.

Related

NOMINATE AFRICAN OF THE YEAR 2019

Download Daily Trust News App