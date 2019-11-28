Jime accepts Appeal Court judgement in good faith

ADVERTISEMENT

* says Ortom didn’t win that election

The candidate of the All Progressives Congress (APC) in the last gubernatorial election in Benue state, Barr. Emmanuel Jime, on Thursday said he has accepted the outcome of the Appellate Court in good faith.

ADVERTISEMENT

But Jime, in a statement by his spokesman, Kula Tersoo, in Makurdi insisted that Ortom did not win the 2019 gubernatorial election in Benue.

ADVERTISEMENT HOW OVER 5000 NIGERIA MEN HAVE PERMANENTLY OVERCOME TERRIBLE BEDROOM PERFORMANCE DUE TO THIS RECENT BRILLIANT DISCOVERY BY MEDICAL CONSULTANTS

“Today too, we receive the Court of Appeal judgement in good faith, but remain resolute in our contention that, by the majority of lawful votes cast, Samuel Ortom did not win that election,” he stated.

The APC gubernatorial candidate added that, “I will meet with our team of lawyers and together we shall carefully study this judgement and decide on the next line of action.”

Jime therefore urged his supporters, party faithfuls and others he described as the true advocates of genuine change to remain calm and await his next decision.

Related

Download Daily Trust News App