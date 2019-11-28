  1. Home
  2. Politics
  3. Jime accepts Appeal Court judgement in good faith
ADVERTISEMENT

Jime accepts Appeal Court judgement in good faith

By Hope Abah Emmanuel, Makurdi Published Date
Emmanuel Jime
Emmanuel Jime

* says Ortom didn’t win that election

The candidate of the All Progressives Congress (APC) in the last gubernatorial election in Benue state, Barr. Emmanuel Jime, on Thursday said he has accepted the outcome of the Appellate Court in good faith.

ADVERTISEMENT

But Jime, in a statement by his spokesman, Kula Tersoo, in Makurdi insisted that Ortom did not win the 2019 gubernatorial election in Benue.

“Today too, we receive the Court of Appeal judgement in good faith, but remain resolute in our contention that, by the majority of lawful votes cast, Samuel Ortom did not win that election,” he stated.

The APC gubernatorial candidate added that, “I will meet with our team of lawyers and together we shall carefully study this judgement and decide on the next line of action.”

Jime therefore urged his supporters, party faithfuls and others he described as the true advocates of genuine change to remain calm and await his next decision.

Download Daily Trust News App

Get it on Google Play
Share this article

Join us on


Share your story with us: 08189301900 (Whatsapp and SMS only) Email: dtonline@dailytrust.com

Complain about a story or Report an error and/or correction: +2348189301900

DISCLAIMER: Comments on this thread are that of the maker and they do not necessarily reflect the organizations stand or views on issues.