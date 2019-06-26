Jigawa spends N16bn on water supply in 4 years

ADVERTISEMENT

Jigawa state government has spent about N16 billion in the provision of portable water in the last four years.

The Permanent Secretary of the state Ministry of Water Resource, Engineer Nasir Mahmood made this known on Tuesday while speaking with Chronicle in Dutse.

According to him, the money was spent on the provision of motorized and solar powered boreholes as well as on maintenance and operational services adding that within the period, over 20,000 hand pumps boreholes were drilled across the state.

ADVERTISEMENT

“From 2015 to date about N16 billion was spent on both the drilling of motorized and solar powered boreholes as well as for maintenance and operational services. In every settlement that has a population of about 50,000 residents, the state government will construct at least a hand pump borehole.

“For the state capital, Dutse, there are about 19 water schemes that supply the metropolis. The state capital is at present enjoying over 70 percent of its water supply requirement.”

ADVERTISEMENT

Related

Dear Esteemed reader,

As part of our drive to keep improving the content of our newspaper, we are conducting a readership survey to enable us serve you better.

Kindly take two minutes of your time to fill in this questionnaire.

Thank you for your time. Click here to begin

Download Daily Trust News App