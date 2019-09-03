Jigawa: Mother to ex gov Badaru’s aide kidnapped

ADVERTISEMENT

The 70-year-old mother of Yahaya Mohammad, the former Special Adviser on Political Matters, to the Jigawa State Governor Muhammadu Badaru Abubakar, was kidnapped around 2 am on Tuesday.

The victim was kidnapped in Kaya village in Suletankarkar LGA.

The kidnappers had contacted the family of the victim for ransom.

The Jigawa State Commissioner of Police, Bala Zama Sanchi confirmed the incident.

