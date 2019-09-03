Breaking News
Vice President Osibanjo in Kano for basic education summit
  3. Jigawa: Mother to ex gov Badaru’s aide kidnapped
Jigawa: Mother to ex gov Badaru's aide kidnapped

By Aliyu M. Hamagam, Dutse Published Date
The 70-year-old mother of Yahaya Mohammad, the former Special Adviser on Political Matters,  to the Jigawa State Governor Muhammadu Badaru Abubakar, was kidnapped around 2 am on Tuesday.

The victim was kidnapped in Kaya village in Suletankarkar LGA.

The kidnappers had contacted the family of the victim for ransom.

The Jigawa State Commissioner of Police, Bala Zama Sanchi confirmed the incident.

