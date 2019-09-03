Jigawa: Kidnappers place N50m ransom on mother of Gov Badaru’s ex-aide

ADVERTISEMENT

The six armed kidnappers that invaded the house of the 70 years old mother of Yahaya Mohammed, the former Special Adviser on Political Matters to Jigawa state governor, Muhammad Badaru Abubakar, have asked for a ransom of N50 million.

Daily Trust reports that the old woman was kidnapped in the wee hours of Tuesday.

Our reporter learnt that the mother of the former Aide, Hajia Ladi was kidnapped in her personal residence in Kaya village of Suletankarkar in Jigawa state.

A close member of the family of the victim, who does not want his name in print told Daily Trust that negotiation with the kidnappers was on going over the payment of the ransom.

“Six armed kidnappers invaded the house of the 70 year old mother to the former Special Adviser in political matters to governor Muhammed Badaru Abubakar around 2 am on Tuesday and kidnapped the old woman.”

When contacted, the state Police Commissioner, Bala Zama Sanchi, confirmed the incident, saying the police were on top of the situation with a view to rescue the victim.

