Jigawa Hisbah command arrests 19 commercial sex workers, 17 male suspects

The Jigawa State Hisbah Command has arrested 19 commercial sex workers during a raid in some of the brothels across the state.

17 male suspects were also arrested in beer parlours while a total of 647 bottles of beer were confiscated during the raid.

The State Commander of Hisbah, Ibrahim Dahiru, made the disclosure on Thursday while speaking with Daily Trust in Dutse, the capital of Jigawa State, saying the raid was carried out in conjunction with the police.

Dahiru, who commended the police in the state for the cooperation, urged members of the public to shun social vices.

“Some of the suspects have since been charged to court, while some were handed over to the police for further investigation and possible arraignment.

“Three males and one female were arrested in Kazaure, three males and four females in Dutse while 11 males and 14 females were arrested in Gumel and 647 bottles of beer and six motorcycles, were recovered during the exercise.”

