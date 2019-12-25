Jigawa Govt begins payment of new minimum wage

  1. Home
The Governor of Jigawa State Muhammad Badaru Abubakar
The Jigawa State Government says it has commenced payment of the new minimum wage to its workers.

The Head of the State Civil Service (HoS), Alhaji Hussaini Kila, made this known in a statement in Dutse.

Kila said already some of the workers had received bank alerts of their December salary reflecting the new minimum wage.

He called on workers to reciprocate the gesture through dedication to their duties.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) recalls that Gov. Muhammad Badaru of the state had, on Dec. 4, promised to implement the N30,000 minimum wage approved by Federal Government to its workers in December.

Badaru gave the assurance after signing the minimum wage payment agreement. (NAN)

