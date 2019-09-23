Breaking News
Jigawa governor appoints 15 Special Advisers

By Aliyu M. Hamagam, Dutse Published Date
The Governor of Jigawa State, Muhammad Badaru Abubakar

Jigawa state governor, Muhammad Badaru Abubakar, on Monday approved the appointments of 15 Special Advisers.

The appointment of the special advisers by the governor, who is yet to constitute his cabinet, was the major appointment made by his government since he was sworn-in for the second term in May, 2019.

This was contained in a statement by the Secretary to the State Government, Adamu Abdulkadir Fanini.

The appointees are:  Alhaji Yahaya Muhammad aka Big Man, Assembly Matters; Mujitafa Saleh  Kwalam,  Religious Affairs and Shari’ah implementation; Alhaji  Ibrahim Ismaila,  Adult and High Education; Jamilu Amaryawa, Security Matters; Muhammad Muktar  Zannan Kazaure, Revenue and Investment while Garba Halilu and Bubu Nasara are of the Due Process and Projects Monitoring Bureau.

Others are: Sabi’u Musa,  Water  Resources and  Environmental Sanitation;  Ahmed Muhammad Babura (AK), Political Matters; Mutari Muhammad Birniwa SDGs; Tijjani Inuwa Tashi, Budget; Bala Sule Kila, Forestry; Hamza Muhammad Hadejia,  Community Affairs and Inclusion;  Abbas Mujaddadi, Empowerment; Bako Amaryawa, Farmers and Herdsmen Matters and Ibrahim Suleiman Gwiwa, Mega Solar Projects.

