Jigawa governor appoints 15 Special Advisers

Jigawa state governor, Muhammad Badaru Abubakar, on Monday approved the appointments of 15 Special Advisers.

The appointment of the special advisers by the governor, who is yet to constitute his cabinet, was the major appointment made by his government since he was sworn-in for the second term in May, 2019.

This was contained in a statement by the Secretary to the State Government, Adamu Abdulkadir Fanini.

The appointees are: Alhaji Yahaya Muhammad aka Big Man, Assembly Matters; Mujitafa Saleh Kwalam, Religious Affairs and Shari’ah implementation; Alhaji Ibrahim Ismaila, Adult and High Education; Jamilu Amaryawa, Security Matters; Muhammad Muktar Zannan Kazaure, Revenue and Investment while Garba Halilu and Bubu Nasara are of the Due Process and Projects Monitoring Bureau.

Others are: Sabi’u Musa, Water Resources and Environmental Sanitation; Ahmed Muhammad Babura (AK), Political Matters; Mutari Muhammad Birniwa SDGs; Tijjani Inuwa Tashi, Budget; Bala Sule Kila, Forestry; Hamza Muhammad Hadejia, Community Affairs and Inclusion; Abbas Mujaddadi, Empowerment; Bako Amaryawa, Farmers and Herdsmen Matters and Ibrahim Suleiman Gwiwa, Mega Solar Projects.

