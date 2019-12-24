Jigawa governor appoints 12 permanent secretaries

ADVERTISEMENT

Gov. Muhammad Badaru of Jigawa state has approved the appointment of 12 Permanent Secretaries (PS) to fill existing vacancies in the State Civil Service.

The State Head of the Civil Service (HoS), Alhaji Hussaini Kila, made this known in a statement in Dutse on Tuesday.

Kila said the appointees were Directors that were elevated to positions of permanent secretaries.

He said the appointment of the new permanent secretaries was based on merit, competence and personal integrity.

The HoS added that the appointment was in line with principle of justice as each of the three senatorial zones has equal representation from the nine permanent secretaries in the state civil service.

According to him, a date for the swearing-in and assigning of portfolios to the new permanent secretaries will be announced in due course.

Kila listed the names of the appointees as Mr Adamu Dallah, Mr Maigari Muhammad, Malam Alhassan Marke, Malam Tijjani Usman and Malam Muhammad Muhammad.

Others include Dr Salisu Mu’azu, Mr Lawan Baba, Malam Ado Sadiq, Mr Muhammad Dutse, Mr Gambo Malam, Malam Umar Gwaram and Mr Lawan Aliyu.

He said the appointment will take effect from January 1, 2020.(NAN)

