Jigawa government to retrieve 24 orphans in caregivers’ custody

The Jigawa state government is working out modalities on how to retrieve the 24 orphans that are with caregivers as well as those given out for adoption to some families.

The Director of Administration and Finance of Ministry of Women Affairs, Rilwanu Abdulkadir, made this known on Wednesday while speaking with Daily Trust in Dutse, saying the decision of the government was informed in order to have an organized orphanage with a view to have easy means of coordinating the affairs of the orphans in the state.

According to him, the state government had renovated the new orphanage it had secured in the metropolis, added that the new orphanage was big and conducive enough to accommodate all the orphans that were given to caregivers as well as for adoption.

Inuwa, further explained that the state government had expended the sum of N1.4 million for the purchase of mattresses, cutleries and office furniture for putting the orphanage in shape – 40 pieces of 6 by 4 mattresses, 20 pillows, 40 pieces of Bed Sheets, 40 pieces of Blankets, Furniture, bundle of uniforms for both boys and girls.”

“There are eight orphans in the new orphanage already. The state government is also making efforts to retrieve 24 others in the custody of caregivers across the state.”

