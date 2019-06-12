Jigawa: Citizens lament over govt`s inability to celebrate June 12

The people of Jigawa state have expressed their disappointment over the inability for the state government to celebrate democracy day.

Unlike other states of the federation, Jigawa state looks desolated as the state government failed to celebrate the maiden June 12 Democracy Day.

ADVERTISEMENT

The state governor Muhammadu Badaru Abubakar, has been away for nearly a week now though, and there was no official statement on where he went.

Sani Bala, a businessman condemned the action of the state government over the nonchalant attitude of the government to celebrate the day, saying the failure of the state to join the rest of the country in the celebration tells a lot on the psychological trauma the people of the state might have gone through.

ADVERTISEMENT

He lamented that even if the state government felt there wasn’t sufficient funds in the coffers to spend for the celebration, the day could have been marked in another style, as even a state broadcast would have been okay.

“The state was abandoned. The governor has been away since last Thursday. The state executive council and all political appointees had since been dissolved. So nobody to handle governance related issues.”

Tafida Muhammed, a civil servant, added that it was quite unfair to be reading about other states making commitments in the pages of Newspapers but nothing is heard of Jigawa state.

He said that people in the position of authority should be able to be accountable to the people they govern, arguing that decision of those in authority had be based on the pulse of the governor but not on unilateral consideration as it is the case for not celebrating the day in the state.

“It is the yearning and aspiration of the majority if not all the people of this state to celebrate the maiden edition of democracy day in fanfare but to our chagrin, nothing for us and no explanation to that regard.”