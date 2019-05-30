Jigawa: Badaru lists achievements

ADVERTISEMENT

Jigawa State Governor Muhammadu Badaru Abubakar at his second term inauguration yesterday listed his administration’s achievements in the past four years.

He said his government had been consistent in spending five percent of the state budgetary allocation on health having spent N11.5 billion on the sector.

He said: “The state government has achieved one health facility per ward. The state government has built one health facility in each of the 287 wards in the state.”

