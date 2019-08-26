Jigawa at 28: Government declares Tuesday public holiday

ADVERTISEMENT

Jigawa state government has declared Tuesday, August, 27th as public holiday for the commemoration of the 28th anniversary for the creation of the state.

This was contained in a statement from the Office of the state’s Head of Service made available to Daily Trust.

The statement added that the state government is felicitating with the people of the state while celebrating the day.

It urged the people of the state to pray to Almighty Allah for continuous peaceful co-existence in the state.

“The state government sympathises with the families of those who died and those whose property were destroyed in the flood in the state and the country at large.

“It is our hope that the civil servants and the general public in the state will use the holiday to pray for the state against the reoccurrence of the flood disaster.”

