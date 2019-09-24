Jigawa assembly suspends two members for truncating investigation

ADVERTISEMENT

Jigawa state House Assembly on Tuesday suspended two of its members, Sani Isiaku Abubakar Gumel (Gumel Constituency) and Aminu Sale Sankara (Ringim constituency) for alleged attempt to truncate a plan to investigate the financial spending of the assembly from 2017 to date.

The chairman, house committee for information, Aminu Zakari (Gwiwa constituency), announced the suspension of the two members while briefing newsmen shortly after the assembly’s session on Tuesday.

He said the duo were suspended for making attempt to be in possession of some documents from the state ministry of finance with a view to frustrate the effort of the assembly to investigate their tenure.

He said the erring members, were suspended for six months each, adding that this was in order to enable the assembly investigate their level of involvement in the gross misconduct.

Our reporter recalled that the present Speaker of the state’s House of Assembly, Idris Garba Jahun, a.k.a Kareka, was the first speaker of the sixth assembly after his election in 2015 just as he was impeached in January 2017 for Isa Idris Gwaram to emerge as the new speaker.

In May this year, before the expiration of the 6th assembly, Gwaram was also impeached while Jahun, re-emerged as the new speaker.

Gumel and Sankara, were not only part of the leadership that served under the former speaker Gwaram, as majority leader and chief whip but also played a vital role for the impeachment of Jahun for Gwaram to take over in 2017.

Jahun, was elected as the speaker of the 7th assembly in June this year.

When contacted, Gumel, who declined comment, said he was waiting for the outcome of the assembly’s investigation before taking any stand.

