Jigawa approves N60m for public toilets

The Jigawa State Government has approved N60 million for building public toilets in Auyo, Gagarawa and Kiyawa Local Government Areas (LGAs) of the state.

Alhaji Ibrahim Hannun-Giwa, the state’s Commissioner for Water Resources, stated this on Wednesday in Hadejia while paying a courtesy visit on the Emir of Hadejia Alhaji Adamu Abubakar-Maje.

He said the toilets would be built in motor packs, hospitals, markets, schools and other public places.

The commissioner said the project was part of government’s effort aimed at declaring the areas Open Defecation Free (ODF).

Represented by the Permanent Secretary in the ministry, Alhaji Nasiru Mahmud, Hanun-Gwiwa urged the emir to caution his subjects against open defecation to curtail spread of communicable diseases. (NAN)

