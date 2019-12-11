Jigawa approves N60m for public toilets

ADVERTISEMENT

The Jigawa State Government has approved N60 million for building public toilets in Auyo, Gagarawa and Kiyawa Local Government Areas (LGAs) of the state.

Alhaji Ibrahim Hannun-Giwa, the state’s Commissioner for Water Resources, stated this on Wednesday in Hadejia while paying a courtesy visit on the Emir of Hadejia Alhaji Adamu Abubakar-Maje.

ADVERTISEMENT

He said the toilets would be built in motor packs, hospitals, markets, schools and other public places.

ADVERTISEMENT HOW OVER 5000 NIGERIA MEN HAVE PERMANENTLY OVERCOME TERRIBLE BEDROOM PERFORMANCE DUE TO THIS RECENT BRILLIANT DISCOVERY BY MEDICAL CONSULTANTS

The commissioner said the project was part of government’s effort aimed at declaring the areas Open Defecation Free (ODF).

Represented by the Permanent Secretary in the ministry, Alhaji Nasiru Mahmud, Hanun-Gwiwa urged the emir to caution his subjects against open defecation to curtail spread of communicable diseases. (NAN)

Related

Download Daily Trust News App