Jigawa: 4 ex govs grace Badaru’s second term inauguration

Four former Military governors of Jigawa state graced the occasion for the swearing in ceremony of governor Muhammadu Badaru Abubakar for his second term in office.

The first military governor of the state, Brigadier General Olayinka Sule (rtd), Lt Col Abubakar Maimalari (rtd), Brigadier General Rasheed Shekoni (rtd) and Brigadier General Ibrahim Aliyu (rtd), were the former governors of the state that attended the occasion.

Delivering his speech shortly after his inauguration at Aminu Triangle in Dutse, Governor Badaru said since the beginning of the present administration, his government had been consistent in spending five per cent of the state budgetary allocation on health added, over the period the sum of N11.5 billion had been spent on health sector.

According to him, 82 Primary Healthcare centres, four general hospitals and two new specialist hospitals though, said the construction work on the specialist hospital is in progress.

He added that his government has expended the sum of N15.7 billion on water provision, rehabilitation, upgrading and conversion of water facilities to solar.

“The state government has achieved one health facility per word. The state government had built one health facility in each of the 287 wards in the state.“

“Clean water access in Jigawa state has improved from 83 percent to 95 percent. This makes Jigawa state the first in the north and 4th in the country in terms of access to potable water.”

