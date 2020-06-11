JIBWIS loses pioneer Administrative Secretary

ADVERTISEMENT

The national body of the Jama’atu Izalatil Bid’a Wa Ikamatis Sunnah (JIBWIS) has announced the death of its National Administrative Secretary, Malam Mukhtari Ibrahim (Vom) on Wednesday.

The National Vice Chairman, Sheikh Usman Isa Taliyawa Gombe disclosed this via the organisation’s social media handles stating that the funeral rite would be done at Gwallaga Juma’at Mosque in Bauchi on Thursday.

The statement also stated that the late cleric was the pioneer National Admin Secretary of the Organisation.

“Inna lillahi wa inna ilaihi raji’un! The death has occurred of Malam Mukhtari Ibrahim (Vom). Until his death, Malam Mukhtari served as the Admin Secretary of the National Body of the Izala organisation since it was established.” the statement reads.

ADVERTISEMENT

Dear valued readers, subscribe to the Daily Trust e-paper to continue enjoying our diet of authoritative news. Kindly subscribe here

Related

Download Daily Trust News App