Jibu locals beg FG to compel contractor back to road project

Locals in Jibu community in Taraba State have appealed to the Federal Government to compel the contractor handling Gindin Dorawa- Jibu- Ibbi road project to return to site.

The locals, through their spoke person, Alhaji Kabiru Majidadi, who made the appeal while speaking with North-East Trust, said the contractor had abandoned the project since 2012.

He said the 62 kilometers rural road was awarded in 2011 by the Federal Government but to their dismay, the contractor only cleared a portion of the road and abandoned the work.

The spoke person said the road, if constructed, would link the area to Ibbi and across River Benue to part of Nasarawa, Plateau and Federal Capital Territory.

He said there were other towns and villages in both Wukari and Ibbi local government areas that will benefit from the project.

Alhaji Kabiru Majidadi believes that the road, when constructed, would open up communities in both Jibu and Ibbi chiefdoms and also help boost socio-economic activities of the areas.

According to him, the area is a confluence of the two biggest Rivers in the state and have tourism potential because of the beautiful scenery created by River Benue and River Donga.

He said currently, lack of access road is causing hardship to the community because of difficulties in taking their farm produce to the markets.

The spoke person said there is only one health centre in the entire chiefdom and that many patients died on the road before reaching general hospitals in Jalingo and Wukari due to difficult terrain.

He urged the Federal Government to compel the contractor to return to site or terminate the contract and awarded the project to another company.

