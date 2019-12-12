Jesus hat-trick guides City in Zagreb romp

ADVERTISEMENT

Gabriel Jesus helped himself to a hat-trick as Manchester City came from behind to win 4-1 and end Dinamo Zagreb’s Champions League hopes.

Dinamo were eying a place in the knockout stages for the first time in their history and they were going through when Dani Olmo’s sublime volley opened the scoring.

City headed into the match on the back of a chastening derby defeat to Manchester United and with their place in the last-16 as group winners already secured.

However, Pep Guardiola’s side summoned the fight to pull level through Jesus’ 34th-minute header and a quickfire brace early in the second half – taking the 22-year-old past 100 career goals – ended the argument, before Phil Foden got the goal his efforts deserved four minutes from full-time.

A sedate opening to the contest was blown apart in the 10th minute when Olmo watched Damian Kadzior’s pass over his right shoulder to volley superbly beyond the flimsy efforts of Claudio Bravo in the City goal.

Bravo’s opposite number Dominik Livakovic got down well to keep out Ilkay Gundogan’s deflected low drive but City offered little threat until an equaliser the hosts angrily disputed.

