Jeep lands businessmen in court

The intelligence Response Team (IRT) of the Inspector-General of Police has filed charges against two businessmen and their companies before a Federal High Court over allegations of fraud and forgery to the tune of N15 million.

The men, Oyewole Kole-Jones and Usman Onoja, will be arraigned in court on October 6, 2020 alongside their firms, Mackjob Real Estate Limited and Lovonous Microfinance Bank.

IRT prosecutor, Mr Nosa Watson Uhumwnagho, alleged that the defendants conspired to commit the offences on December 19, 2018, at 6, Soji Adepegba Close, Off Allen Avenue, Ikeja, Lagos.

The defendants were alleged to have fraudulently obtained a Lexus GX460 2015 model registration number KTU 944 F0, valued at N15 million.

They were also alleged to have sometime in February 2019 knowingly forged a vehicle licence and proof of ownership document dated February 19, 2029, and a Certificate of Insurance with policy number P/AG/PMl/19/ FSA/1195477.

Uhumwnagho said the offences were contrary to and punishable under Section 1 and 8(9) of the Advance Fee Fraud and other Fraud Related Offences Act, and Section 1(2)(c) of Miscellaneous Offences Act, Cap. M17, Laws of the Federation of Nigeria, 2004.

