Jeep crushes woman to death in Onitsha

A Toyota Highlander jeep has crushed to death a woman standing by the roadside opposite Green Gate Estate, along Nkwere-33 Road, Onitsha, Anambra State.

Confirming the incident, spokesman of Federal Road Safety Corps (FRSC) Anambra State, Mr Pascal A. Anigbo, said that at about 3.45 pm on Wednesday, 22 July 2020, a fatal lone Road Traffic Crash (RTC) involving a Toyota Highlander with registration number LSD931BL was recorded opposite Green Gate Estate, along Nkwere-33 Road.

According to him, the accident happened when the driver of the vehicle lost control due to excessive speeding and ran into a woman, who was standing by the roadside and killed her instantly.

He stated that the corpse of the victim has been deposited at Apex Hospital Mortuary, Nkwelle, by the FRSC rescue team from Nteje Unit Command, while the driver has been arrested by the police and taken to 33 Police Station, Onitsha.

He, however, said that the Sector Commander of Federal Road Safety Corps in Anambra State, Andrew A. Kumapayi, has sent condolences to the family of the dead victim and strongly warns drivers against speeding, and to always apply ‘common sense’ as regards to speed limits.

