Jealous wife sets self ablaze in Kano

A 28-year old mother of six, Rabi Musa, on Wednesday died after she reportedly set herself ablaze over an unverified reason.

The incident occurred at Sabuwar Unguwa in Gayawa ward of Ungoggo Local Government area of Kano state.

Late Rabi’s death, according to neighbours, might not be unconnected with the protracted crisis she was having with her co-wife, who was taken as a second wife by her husband about 6 months ago.

Sources said the woman burnt herself to death with a pregnancy.

Sources added that the husband of the woman, Malam Badamasi Sufyan had gone to a nearby mosque for the Morning Prayer when the tragic incident happened.

A neighbour who pleaded anonymity said when the husband returned home, he found his wife in flames and rushed outside to cry for help.

“As Good Samaritans bumped into the house to rescue the woman, she had already been burnt beyond recognition.

“We all gathered here mourning until Police arrived and evacuated the charred body of the deceased in a rice sack for burial. It is a horrific incident that left all of us devastated.

“Most of the people in this neighborhood are aware of Rabi’s extreme jealousy. She has been in crisis with her co-wife since her marriage about six months ago.

“That is what prompted the husband to separate them and relocated late Rabi to this area. I’m not certain, but this incident might not be unconnected with that jealousy,” the neighbour said.

When contacted, the spokesman, Kano Police command, DSP Abdullahi Haruna Kiyawa, confirmed the incident, noting that the command received the information of a fire outbreak in Gayawa area at about 7am today.

He added that information at their disposal revealed that the fire went on when Sufyanu went to mosque for Morning Prayer, but returned home to see his house on fire and his wife burnt beyond recognition.

The PPRO said the Police officers on ground evacuated the deceased body to Murtala Muhammad Hospital and afterwards, handed it over to her family for burial.

Kiyawa disclosed that the Commissioner of Police in the state, Habu A. Sani, had ordered for discreet investigation to unravel the mystery behind the death of the woman.

