JAY-Z becomes 1st hip-hop billionaire–Forbes

ADVERTISEMENT

Music Mogul, Jay–Z is now, according to a new Forbes magazine, the first rapper to amass a fortune in the ten-figure range.

“It’s clear that Jay-Z has accumulated a fortune that conservatively totals $1 billion, making him one of only a handful of entertainers to become a billionaire—and the first hip-hop artist to do so,” the magazine said.

ADVERTISEMENT

Forbes breakdown indicated that the rapper’s chief source of wealth is his $300-a-bottle Armand de Brignac champagne brand (at $310 million), but also boasts investments at well over $200 million (including a large stake in Uber).

Forbes says the reason Jay-Z’s wealth went all up on the table is his new business interest in alcohol.

ADVERTISEMENT

His streaming service Tidal allegedly supplies about $100 million of his net worth, just behind his cognac D’Ussé.

Jay-Z, recently gave a special performance to celebrate the re-opening of the celebrated NYC venue Webster Hall.

He and wife Beyoncé were are recipients of the Vanguard Prize at the GLAAD Awards in March. (NAN)

Related

Dear Esteemed reader,

As part of our drive to keep improving the content of our newspaper, we are conducting a readership survey to enable us serve you better.

Kindly take two minutes of your time to fill in this questionnaire.

Thank you for your time. Click here to begin

Download Daily Trust News App