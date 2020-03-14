Jaw-dropping photos from AMVCA7 are just “glam-a-lot”

The Africa Magic Viewers Choice Awards is up, and this year wardrobes are taking some tumbling.
From red-carpet hosts to actors and senators, the race is on for the “best-dressed”.
Senator Dino Melaye kicked off with a Twitter announcement he was on his way to the AMVCA7.
ON MY WAY #AMVCA7 IN LAGOS pic.twitter.com/R13uNzYJ4TADVERTISEMENTHOW OVER 5000 NIGERIA MEN HAVE PERMANENTLY OVERCOME TERRIBLE BEDROOM PERFORMANCE DUE TO THIS RECENT DISCOVERY BY MEDICAL CONSULTANTS
— Senator Dino Melaye. (SDM) (@dino_melaye) March 14, 2020
And on Instagram, actress Nana Akuaa Addo set eyes rolling and jaws dropping with this “dreamsville” outfit. It has been called “a dress and a half”.
Comedian Helen Paul dropped her yellow bombshell–and it was just yellow.
View this post on Instagram
The biggest award show in Africa #Amvca7 We are now live !!!
On the red carpet, hosts Ebuka and Toke Makinwa are not leaving things to chance either.
Name a better presenter duo. We’ll wait. https://t.co/IVl9i2rpZI #AMVCA7 pic.twitter.com/Og7KdTXC6b
— AfricaMagic (@africamagictv) March 14, 2020