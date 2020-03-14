  1. Home
  Jaw-dropping photos from AMVCA7 are just "glam-a-lot"
Jaw-dropping photos from AMVCA7 are just “glam-a-lot”

The Africa Magic Viewers Choice Awards is up, and this year wardrobes are taking some tumbling.

From red-carpet hosts to actors and senators, the race is on for the “best-dressed”.

Senator Dino Melaye kicked off with a Twitter announcement he was on his way to the AMVCA7.


And on Instagram, actress Nana Akuaa Addo set eyes rolling and jaws dropping with this “dreamsville” outfit. It has been called “a dress and a half”.


Comedian Helen Paul dropped her yellow bombshell–and it was just yellow.

 

View this post on Instagram

 

The biggest award show in Africa #Amvca7 We are now live !!!

A post shared by Dr. Helen Paul(Psalm 71 & 91) (@itshelenpaul) on


On the red carpet, hosts Ebuka and Toke Makinwa are not leaving things to chance either.

