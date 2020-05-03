Jarman Kano, Prof Isa Hashim has died

ADVERTISEMENT

The Jarman Kano, Professor Isa Hashim has died.

Confirming the death to Daily Trust, an aid at Kano Emirate Council, Tijjani Sarki, said that funeral prayer for the remains of the late Jarma would take place at Emir’s palace by 11am today.

He said: “I was informed about the death of late Jarman Kano by Makaman Kano, Alhaji Sarki Ibrahim Makaman, who said the Emir of Kano, Alhaji Aminu Ado Bayero is going attend the funeral prayer scheduled to take place at Kofar Kudu, Emir’s Palace by 11am today.

Late Jarmn Kano was a senior council member of Kano Emirate council, a one time lecturer at the Bayero University Kano.

ADVERTISEMENT

Dear valued readers, subscribe to the Daily Trust e-paper to continue enjoying our diet of authoritative news. Kindly subscribe here

He was appointed Jarman Kano by the late Emir of Kano, Alhaji Ado Bayero following the death of the former Jarman Kano, late Alhaji Adamu Dankabo, Chairman of Kabo Air.

This is coming less than 24 hours after the death of the emir of Rano in Kano State, Tafida Abubakar.

Kano’s spike in deaths

The emir’s death and that of Isa has added to the list of high profile deaths in Kano in recent times.

It started peaking about two weeks ago as Daily Trust reported on April 21, that over 150 people who died in Kano within a space of about three days were buried in three cemeteries.

Grave diggers in the affected cemeteries said the frequency of burials was unusual compared to the number of people buried before the coronavirus outbreak.

With hundreds of deaths recorded in the state in the last couple of weeks, the state Commissioner for Information, Malam Muhammed Garba said the deaths were unconnected to the COVID-19, but mostly caused by complications from other health conditions.

The Minister of Health, Osagie Ehanire said the unexplained deaths were not out of the ordinary.

During a briefing of the Presidential Task Force on COVID-19 earlier in the week, the minister said, “There’s national concern about the sharp increase of COVID-19 positive cases in Kano, concentrated in seven municipal council areas and also about certain so-called ‘unexplained’ deaths. The authorities have explained that the latter were not out of the ordinary.”

Related

Download Daily Trust News App