Japanese govt trains 100 Imo youths on solar energy, donates $.86m project

The Japanese government has commenced the training of 100 youths from Imo on solar energy technology.

The government has also installed and donated 100 solar powered street lights worth over. 86, 241 dollars to Ezeagbogu community in Ezinihitte Mbaise Council Area of Imo State.

The project was officially commissioned and handed over to the benefitting community by the State Governor, Emeka Ihedioha and the Japanese Ambassador to Nigeria, Mr. Yukata Kikuta, on Wednesday.

Speaking on the occasion, the envoy said the project fell under the scheme of Grant Assistance for Grassroots Human Security Project (GGP) of the Japanese government.

He said that in the past 20 years, Japan has funded over 170 projects in various parts of Nigeria worth over 12 million US dollars, adding that Japan, in partnership with a technology company, Koyo Corporation and Development Dynamics, has commenced training of youths in the maintenance of the project.

Kikuta said about 100 youths are expected to be trained in various fields of technology in the next two years.

“Japan is strongly committed to supporting Nigeria as declared at the sixth Tokyo International Conference on Africa Development (TICAD VI). The Embassy of Japan hopes that this assistance will contribute to improvement of safety in the community, and will strengthen the amicable relationship between Japan and Nigeria.”

Ihedioha, who lauded the Japanese government and the facilitators of the project, Ufotonnie International Ltd and Development Dynamics, said that his administration would further partner with the Japanese government in similar project across the state to help address issues of security, development and employment in the state.

The Director of Ufotonnie International Ltd, who was also one of the facilitators, Mr. Tony Ufomadu, said the project would go a long way in ameliorating the security and development challenges of the community.

To appreciate the gesture, the traditional ruler of the benefitting community conferred a chieftaincy title of Enyi Ukwu (good friend) on the ambassador.

