Japan, ADB boost Africa’s private sector dev’t with $3.5bn

Japan and the African Development Bank yesterday announced a joint target of $3.5 billion under the Enhanced Private Sector Assistance for Africa initiative (EPSA4), during the 7th Tokyo International Conference on African Development (TICAD 7).

Both Japan and the bank had set a target of $1.75bn each from 2020-2022, to enhance the fourth phase of EPSA to spur private-sector-led sustainable and inclusive growth in Africa, a statement from the ADB said.

“Building on the successful achievements so far, Japan and the bank have decided to upgrade EPSA in both quality and quantity to meet financial needs for infrastructure development as well as for the private sector development in Africa,” Japan’s State Minister of Finance,” Mr. Keisuke Suzuki said at the EPSA4 launch ceremony held in Yokohama attended by government officials and the bank’s officials as well as representations of the business community.

“We will cooperate by integrating our funds, expertise and experiences, and I wish the win-win relationship between Japan and Africa will deepen further,” Mr. Suzuki noted.

Electricity, transportation, and health will be key priorities under EPSA4. Projects and programs for the three key priorities will be formulated and implemented in line with the G20 Principles for Quality Infrastructure Investment and G20 Shared Understanding on the Importance of UHC Financing in Developing Countries. African countries will also be provided with support to improve and create conducive business environments to attract private investments.

“Today marks another day to celebrate the strong and impactful partnership between Japan and the African Development Bank. The African Development Bank and the Japan International Cooperation Agency (JICA) are long-term partners for promoting the development of Africa. EPSA helps to deliver much needed support to the private sector,” Dr. Akinwumi Adesina, President of the African Development, said during his address.

During EPSA1 (2005-2011), Japan set the target of providing $ 1 billion in loans and $ 2 billion under the second phase (2012-2016). The ongoing EPSA3 (2017-2019), Japan and the African Development Bank are cooperating closely to provide the targeted joint amount of $ 3 billion.

“Under EPSA 4, JICA and the ADB will provide co-financing of $3.5billion. This is a significant increase over EPSA-3, which was executed at $3 billion – a 17% increase”, the statement said.

