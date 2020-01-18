James Bond character to remain male

ADVERTISEMENT

Although the producer has said Bond will always be male, in the 25th spy movie a woman takes his code name.

The producer of the James Bond films, Barbara Broccoli, has ruled out making the character female after Daniel Craig’s departure.

This was revealed in an article titled ‘No Time to Die’: A Rare In-Depth Interview With the Keepers of James Bond’ in Variety magazine.

ADVERTISEMENT HOW OVER 5000 NIGERIA MEN HAVE PERMANENTLY OVERCOME TERRIBLE BEDROOM PERFORMANCE DUE TO THIS RECENT DISCOVERY BY MEDICAL CONSULTANTS

“He can be of any color, but he is male,” Broccoli said about James Bond. “I believe we should be creating new characters for women – strong female characters. I’m not particularly interested in taking a male character and having a woman play it. I think women are far more interesting than that.”

Daniel Craig had to be persuaded to come out of retirement and play Bond again in ‘No Time To Die’. He said: “Barbara doesn’t take no for an answer, It’s not in her wheelhouse. I had a nice long break, which I really needed. And then she was just persistent and came to me with some ideas, which we started formulating, and I got excited again.”

The Broccolis family have creative control over the Bond franchise, including the scripts, casting and promotional materials. Their company, Eon Prods., shares profits with MGM/UA, the studio that finances and distributes all Bond movies. Presently, Barbara Broccolis oversees the franchise with her half-brother Michael G. Wilson.

The forthcoming Bond film will see actress Lashana Lynch play a female 007 agent after Craig’s Bond has left active service. The Guardian UK reports that while Craig is set to reprise his role as Bond, the black British actress Lashana Lynch has been cast as 007 after his character leaves M16.

Lynch, 31, made her film debut in 2011’s ‘Fast Girls’ and had her breakthrough as fighter pilot in ‘Captain Marvel.’

‘No Time to Die’ has an enormous budget of $250 million and will be released in April. It will be Craig’s final outing as 007, and his replacement has not yet been announced. The 25th Bond film is being shot in Italy and the UK.

Related

Download Daily Trust News App