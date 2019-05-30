JAMB’s missing N35m: EFCC arraigns woman who blamed snake

ADVERTISEMENT

The Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) has said it will on Friday (tomorrow) arraign Philomina Chieshe who claimed that the missing N35million Joint Admission and Matriculation Board (JAMB) funds in her custody were swallowed by a snake in Makurdi, Benue state.

Chieshe will be arraigned alongside five others; Samuel Umoru, Yakubu Jekada, Daniel Agbo, Priscilla Ogunsola, and Aliyu Yakubu before Justice Peter Afen of a Federal Capital Territory (FCT) High Court, Abuja, acting EFCC spokesman, Tony Orilade said in a statement on Thursday.

Orilade said, “Chieshe became notorious when she made an outlandish claim that a mysterious snake swallowed about N35million cash arising from the sale of e-JAMB cards in the state.”

He said the JAMB official is being prosecuted by the EFCC on an eight-count charge, following her refusal to furnish the management of JAMB the true information on the financial status of JAMB e-cards supplied to the Benue Zonal office between 2014 and 2016.

He added that Chieshe’s action is contrary to Section 139 (a) of the Penal Code Law.

