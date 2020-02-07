JAMB shuts down 10 CBT centres in Abia

ADVERTISEMENT

Joint Admission and Matriculation Board (JAMB) has delisted 10 Computer Based centres (CBT) in Abia State, due to infractions, extortion of candidates, thereby reducing the total number of centres in the state to 13.

JAMB said the decision to delist the centres, came as a result of discoveries made by the Board on the activities of these centres during registration and during the main examination in 2019.

Speaking to newsmen after monitoring the exercise at some registration centres in Umuahia, the state capital, the Chairman of the Governing Council of JAMB, Dr. Emmanuel Ndukwe said some centres could not meet up with the rules for accreditation.

“We got some applications from some centres, we went there for accreditation, but during the mock exam, we realised that some of the functional systems there are not up to 150 and the management policy said minimum of 250 functional systems in a center with 25 more as back up,”

“A lot of centres in the state were delisted last year due to one infraction or the other, some did not play according to the rules, some the computer systems they presented to us during the accreditation were hired, so in the course of the exams, they had issues, some the computers were not in good shape, some the server had problem and JAMB don’t like relocating candidates during exams, some centres claimed to have 250 computers, but when we paid them unannounced visit, we realised they have less than 50 computers,” he said

