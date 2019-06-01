JAMB releases withheld results of 4,536 candidates

ADVERTISEMENT

The Joint Admissions and Matriculation Board (JAMB) yesterday said following the consideration of the committee on the 4,760 candidates whose Unified Tertiary Matriculation Examination (UTME) results were earlier withheld, the results of 4,536 candidates absolved of complication had been released.

The board’s spokesman, Dr Fabian Benjamin who signed the statement said the release became necessary following facial match recognition carried out by specialized software and IT experts. The board has also released the results of 231 candidates who sat for the examination at the Nigerian Navy Secondary School, Abeokuta, Ogun State, which were earlier withheld.

