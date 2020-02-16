JAMB registers highest number of UTME candidates

ADVERTISEMENT

Joint Admissions and Matriculation Board (JAMB) said so far, it has registered over 1.9 million candidates for 2020 Unified Tertiary Matriculation Examination (UTME).

Board’s spokesman, Dr Fabian Benjamin who made the disclosure on Sunday said the number ‘was the highest ever’ registered since the creation of the board in 1978.

Dr Benjamin further said the number of candidates might reach 2 million before the end of registration at midnight today.

It would be recalled that the board had arrested and prosecuted a number of proprietors of private Computer Based Test (CBT) centres over various malpractices, some of whom were jailed while many CBT centres were banned from handling UTME.

