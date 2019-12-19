JAMB generates N20bn in 3 years – Registrar

ADVERTISEMENT

Prof. Ishaq Oloyede, Registrar of Joint Admissions and Matriculation Board (JAMB), says the board has generated N20 billion from University and Tertiary Matriculation Examinations (UTME) between 2016 and 2019.

He made the disclosure during a two-day meeting with Computer Based Test (CBT) Centre Operators, State Coordinators of the Board, Financial Institutions and Internet Service Providers on Thursday in Zaria, Kaduna State.

ADVERTISEMENT

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that the meeting, which was held at Kongo Conference Hotel, Ahmadu Bello University (ABU), aimed at deliberating on issues affecting the board and way forward.

ADVERTISEMENT HOW OVER 5000 NIGERIA MEN HAVE PERMANENTLY OVERCOME TERRIBLE BEDROOM PERFORMANCE DUE TO THIS RECENT BRILLIANT DISCOVERY BY MEDICAL CONSULTANTS

Oloyede urged CBT centre operators not to worry about their investments while transacting business with the board as long as they were doing their work in accordance with the agreed registration and examination guidelines.

“You have nothing to fear and you should know that if you put your investments together, it can’t be up to N20bn and we have accrued N20bn in three years as an agency.

“As an agency of government, we have to ensure that small and medium scale businesses thrive and if you multiply 11 staff by 700, you will know better.

“We are also adding value to the economy and job creation out of your employment market and we will continue to support you once you are doing your work well,” he assured. (NAN)

Related

Download Daily Trust News App