JAMB coordinator asked me to transfer N16m into his account, his wife’s – Witness

A Prosecution Witness, Solomon Adejo, has told an FCT High Court that he transferred N16 million to different accounts on the instructions of a defendant, Yakubu Jekada.

The Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) had charged Jekada, a Joint Matriculation Examination Board (JAMB) official with criminal breach of trust and misappropriation of N35 million.

He was arraigned alongside five others: Philomina Chieshe, Samuel Umoru, Daniel Agbo, Priscilla Ogunsola, and Aliyu Yakubu.

Adejo, led in evidence by EFCC counsel, Mr Ekene Iheanacho, told the court that the defendant directed him to transfer monies into different accounts including into his wife’s account.

“I have worked in the Jos JAMB office for 16 years now.

“The defendant made me revenue officer when he became the co-ordinator of the JAMB office in Jos in 2007.

“We agreed on the modalities on how the e-facility cards were to sold. The cards are in a pack of 500 units and are sold at N1000 a card.

“On a certain day, eight packs were sold for N4 million and the defendant collected the money .

“When we make huge sales, the defendant would ask me to pay the amount into his personal account or his wife’s.

“He also instructed me to transfer some money into the account of Tony Eneji, Kogi co-ordinator of the Board,” he alleged.

When Mr Gyang Zi, counsel to the defendant, asked the witness where the reconciliation document was, he said he does not have it.

“I don’t have it. We usually keep it on the desk of Jekada. I did not demand for written instruction because it would amount to insubordination because I don’t know if he has been remitting the money, ” he said.

After listening to the testimony, Justice Peter Affen, adjourned until May 14, for trial to continue.(NAN)

