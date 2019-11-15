  1. Home
JAMB 2019: CBT centres proprietors blame JAMB for biometric failure

By Chidimma C. Okeke   Published Date

The Computer-Based Test Centres Proprietors’ Association of Nigeria (CPAN) yesterday alleged that the 2019 Joint Admissions and Matriculation Board examination was marred by both biometric and browser failures from the examination body.

CPAN President Maxwell Akwuruoha  told reporters in Abuja that there were over 2000 candidates who could not write the 2019 UTME due to biometric and browser failures from JAMB.

Reacting, JAMB Head of Information, Fabian Benjamin, described the allegations as “cheap blackmail.”

He said every candidate that registered properly was verified.

