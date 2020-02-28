Jalingo records first rain

ADVERTISEMENT

Jalingo, the Taraba state capital on Thursday night recorded its first rainfall in 2020.

The rain started at about 9pm and lasted few minutes while the second one which came at about 3 am Friday lasted few minutes.

Residents of the town expressed surprise over the early arrival of rainfall this year.

Daily Trust reports that last year, the first rain was recorded in the state capital late March.

ADVERTISEMENT HOW OVER 5000 NIGERIA MEN HAVE PERMANENTLY OVERCOME TERRIBLE BEDROOM PERFORMANCE DUE TO THIS RECENT DISCOVERY BY MEDICAL CONSULTANTS

Related

Download Daily Trust News App