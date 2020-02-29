Jalingo records first rain

  1. Home
By Magaji Isa Hunkuyi, Jalingo Published Date

Jalingo, the Taraba State capital Thursday night recorded its first rains for the year.

The rain started at about 9pm Thursday and lasted few minutes while a second round fell at about 3a.m. Friday and lasted few minutes.

Residents expressed surprise over the early arrival of rainfall this year.

Daily Trust Saturday reports that last year, the first rains were recorded in the state capital late March.

