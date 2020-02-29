Jalingo records first rain

ADVERTISEMENT

Jalingo, the Taraba State capital Thursday night recorded its first rains for the year.

The rain started at about 9pm Thursday and lasted few minutes while a second round fell at about 3a.m. Friday and lasted few minutes.

Residents expressed surprise over the early arrival of rainfall this year.

Daily Trust Saturday reports that last year, the first rains were recorded in the state capital late March.

ADVERTISEMENT HOW OVER 5000 NIGERIA MEN HAVE PERMANENTLY OVERCOME TERRIBLE BEDROOM PERFORMANCE DUE TO THIS RECENT DISCOVERY BY MEDICAL CONSULTANTS

Related

Download Daily Trust News App