Jaji warns Matawalle against revoking farmlands

A former All Progressives Congress (APC) governorship aspirant in Zamfara State, Aminu Sani Jaji, has cautioned Governor Bello Matawalle against what he called “illegal planned revocation” of farmlands belonging to citizens.

Jaji, in a statement made available to journalists, said he would not hesitate to take legal action against the governor and the state should that happen.

The former chairman of the House of Representatives Committee on National Intelligence and Security, said the alleged planned revocation of farmlands belonging to citizens of the state by the governor was a violation of the rights of the people which would be resisted “vehemently”.

The governor had expressed willingness to revoke all farmland titles and allocations that were made along cattle grazing reserves in the state from 1999 to date in a statement by Yusuf Idris, the director-general of Press Affairs to the governor.

Jaji, who described the governor’s impending actions as “an act of vendetta, victimisation and harassment of law abiding citizens of the state, added that the actions would not be allowed to stand.

