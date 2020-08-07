Jaiz foundation mourns Yusuf Nwoha, ex-NSCIA official

ADVERTISEMENT

Dr Abdullahi Shuaib, the Chief Executive Officer, Jaiz Charity and Development Foundation has paid glowing tributes to the late administrative secretary of the Nigerian Supreme Council for Islamic Affairs (NSCIA), Malam Yusuf Nwoha, describing his demise as very painful.

In a tribute, the Islamic scholar said late Malam Yusuf Nwoha was a grassroot Igbo Muslim leader who had the interest of his people both Muslims and non-Muslims at heart.

According to him, “he was a detribalised Muslim who respected both the young and elderly people so much so that he earned the respect and love of the Igbo Communities, especially in Owerri, Imo State.”

He said: “What made him stood out among his contemporary was that Malam Yusuf was a principled person, just in his dealings with people of different walks of life and had zero tolerance for injustice.

“In a conversation I had with another Igbo revert who worked in Owerri few years ago, while commiserating with me on my WhatsApp wall, he said “the demise of Alhaji Nwoha was saddening” because “Alhaji Nwoha was a very great figure in the Southeast Islamically.”

“The late Yusuf Nwoha also had a successful civil service career where he retired as Deputy Director at the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) despite the rough terrain he passed through. He was an accomplished civil servant who never allowed religious bigotry to come between his official assignment and religious obligations. He balanced the two assignments and did not sacrifice one for the other.”

He added, “Mallam Yusuf was a workaholic and selfless in service…As painful as his demise is, the Ummah take solace in Allah, the Creator of Yusuf Chinedozi Nwoha for taking his soul in the best days of the month of Dhul Hijjah. According to Prophet Muhammad (pbuh), “There are no days in which righteous deeds are more beloved to Allah than in these (ten) days” related by Abu Dawud. I pray Allah, the Most Exalted forgive his sins, shower His mercy on his soul and admit him into Jannatu Firdaws.”

