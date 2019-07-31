  1. Home
Jaiz commences construction of N23m education centre in Katsina

By Habibu Umar Aminu, Katsina  Published Date

Jaiz Charity and Development Foundation has flagged off the construction of N23 million education, skills and vocation training centre in Katsina State.

Daily Trust reports that the centre, which is expected to be completed within 16 weeks, is located at Kambarawa, along Daura road.

The foundation is an arm of the Jaiz bank saddled with the responsibility of executing the bank’s corporate social responsibilities.

Speaking at the flag-off ceremony, the Chief Executive Officer of the Foundation, Mr. Imam Abdullahi Shuaibu, who was represented by the Foundation’s Head of programme, Engineer Ahmed Mohammed Yola said when completed, the centre will be managed by the foundation’s Wakaf management committee.

He said greater emphasis will be placed on the less privileged and the host community, adding that the school shall also address social vices in the society by taking kids off the streets and making them self reliant.

